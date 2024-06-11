America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 18th. Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.95 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 2.0 %

CRMT stock opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $394.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.67. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $127.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 8,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $491,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 728,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $691,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,319,391.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $491,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 728,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140,832.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also

