First Solar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 44,442 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,020 call options.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.64.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,756,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,123,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in First Solar by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after buying an additional 1,073,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after buying an additional 350,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR opened at $279.80 on Tuesday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $286.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

