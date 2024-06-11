Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of OGEN opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.74.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
