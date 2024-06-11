Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.