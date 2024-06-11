Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGENGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGENGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGENFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.