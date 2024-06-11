China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter.
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
