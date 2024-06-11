iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:EFV)

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 14,385 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,502% compared to the typical volume of 898 call options.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,351,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,055,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,828,000 after purchasing an additional 526,655 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

