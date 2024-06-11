Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

