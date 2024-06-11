Silvaco Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 18th (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Silvaco Group’s (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 18th. Silvaco Group had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $114,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Silvaco Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SVCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvaco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Silvaco Group has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

