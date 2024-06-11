Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 30,962 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average daily volume of 15,465 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $197.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.61 and a 200 day moving average of $171.53. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Clear Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

