Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.14.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
