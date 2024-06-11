Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on June 18th (NASDAQ:PAL)

Proficient Auto Logistics’ (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, June 18th. Proficient Auto Logistics had issued 14,333,333 shares in its IPO on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $214,999,995 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Proficient Auto Logistics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PAL opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

