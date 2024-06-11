Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 21,209 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 114% compared to the typical volume of 9,929 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,006,000 after buying an additional 993,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,226 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $274,773,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,702,000 after buying an additional 880,139 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

