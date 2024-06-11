Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 465,180 call options on the company. This is an increase of 30% compared to the typical volume of 356,822 call options.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

