Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hamilton Insurance Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group 19.11% 18.53% 5.44% Hamilton Insurance Group Competitors 2.41% -16.98% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Hamilton Insurance Group Competitors 702 3455 3179 225 2.39

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hamilton Insurance Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 0.60%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $1.57 billion $258.73 million 5.22 Hamilton Insurance Group Competitors $16.08 billion $2.99 billion -6,664.23

Hamilton Insurance Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Insurance Group. Hamilton Insurance Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

