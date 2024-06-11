iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 391,666 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 557% compared to the average volume of 59,581 call options.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

