DXC Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,971 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 539% compared to the average volume of 778 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DXC

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,484 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,461,000 after buying an additional 3,272,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,314 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in DXC Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,899,000 after acquiring an additional 267,480 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.