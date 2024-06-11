Analyzing Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG)

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 6.69% 79.30% 18.29% Afya 16.20% 17.51% 8.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for QuantaSing Group and Afya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Afya 0 3 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

QuantaSing Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 504.29%. Afya has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given QuantaSing Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than Afya.

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Afya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $424.94 million 0.22 -$14.97 million $0.57 2.86 Afya $576.09 million 2.58 $77.38 million $1.07 14.83

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than QuantaSing Group. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

QuantaSing Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Afya beats QuantaSing Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. The company also provides digital health services, such as subscription-based mobile app and website portal that focuses on assisting health professionals and students with clinical decision-making through tools, such as medical calculators, charts, and updated content, as well as prescriptions, clinical scores, medical procedures and laboratory exams, and others. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical postgraduate specialization programs; printed and digital content; and an online medical education platform and practical medical training services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

