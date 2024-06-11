Financial Contrast: Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Brera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 4.08 -$125.29 million ($2.00) -21.10 Brera $170,000.00 66.23 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Brera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlanta Braves.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlanta Braves and Brera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.96%. Given Atlanta Braves’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlanta Braves is more favorable than Brera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Brera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves -18.35% -25.95% -7.74% Brera N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brera beats Atlanta Braves on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

