Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $123.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $290.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $55,897.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,225.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $55,897.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,225.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,062 shares of company stock worth $128,410. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,260,000 after buying an additional 45,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

