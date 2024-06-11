LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of LIVN opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -88.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $273,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

