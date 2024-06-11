Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.
CSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
NYSE CSTM opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.69. Constellium has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
