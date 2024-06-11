Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACET. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Adicet Bio stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.42.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.