Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.
A number of research analysts have commented on CMBM shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Cambium Networks Stock Performance
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 88,596 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth $1,043,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
