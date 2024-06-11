Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Annexon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Annexon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Annexon Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 78.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Annexon by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

ANNX stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $528.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Annexon will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.