Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.
ANNX stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $528.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Annexon will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
