Zacks Research Weighs in on V.F. Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

