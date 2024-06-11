SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research firms have commented on SSB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get SouthState alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSB

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 76,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. SouthState has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.