Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.01.

Several analysts have commented on PSFE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Paysafe by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -83.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. Paysafe has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.83.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $417.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

