Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.01.
Several analysts have commented on PSFE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Paysafe Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -83.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. Paysafe has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.83.
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $417.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.
Further Reading
