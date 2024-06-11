William Blair Weighs in on Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.
DCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.
Donaldson Stock Performance
Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $73.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $78.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average is $69.04.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.
Donaldson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 30.96%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson
In other Donaldson news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
