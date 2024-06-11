Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for United Natural Foods, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNFI. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $21.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 68.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

