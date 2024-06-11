HC Wainwright Weighs in on Spruce Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

SPRB opened at $0.69 on Monday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.49.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 461.67%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 359,979 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $262,784.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,015,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,965.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,114,315 shares of company stock worth $2,613,101. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth $157,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Articles

