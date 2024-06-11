FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issued By Zacks Research

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the network equipment provider will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Cisco Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,547 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 41,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

