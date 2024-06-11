FY2024 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Issued By National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.66 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.66.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,250 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 36,077,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,959 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 12.1% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,995,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after buying an additional 968,104 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

