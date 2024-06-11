Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.
SRRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Shares of SRRK opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $767.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
