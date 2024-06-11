Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 24.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 60,765 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFS opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

