Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on PFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services
Provident Financial Services Price Performance
NYSE:PFS opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.
About Provident Financial Services
Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.
See Also
