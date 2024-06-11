Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Issued By HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AQST. JMP Securities increased their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AQST

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

AQST opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 388,017 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aquestive Therapeutics

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 984,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.