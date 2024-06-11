Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Groupon, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Groupon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the coupon company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Groupon’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Groupon’s FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Groupon

Groupon Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $566.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. Groupon has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in shares of Groupon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $90,399,000 after buying an additional 323,344 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth $17,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,050 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 314,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth $2,741,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.