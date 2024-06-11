Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Boosted by Capital One Financial

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlycoMimetics in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

GLYC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.26 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

