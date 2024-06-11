Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for THOR Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.26. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS.
NYSE:THO opened at $96.71 on Monday. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 34,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in THOR Industries by 22.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
