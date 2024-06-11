GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

GDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

GDS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.21 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. Analysts expect that GDS will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 23.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

