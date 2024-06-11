Zacks Research Comments on Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $228.16 on Monday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $188.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

