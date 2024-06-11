Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Raised by Analyst

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.62. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $15.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.04 EPS.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

VRTX opened at $483.28 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $331.87 and a twelve month high of $486.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $424.38 and a 200-day moving average of $415.24. The stock has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.