Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight Capital raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.00.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

LAC opened at C$4.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$912.11 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.19. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$4.10 and a 1 year high of C$28.88.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 160.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jinhee Magie acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$51,840.00. Insiders bought 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $54,178 over the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

