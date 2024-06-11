Proto Labs, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Proto Labs in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.50 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Proto Labs’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

PRLB has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Proto Labs Stock Down 1.1 %

PRLB opened at $31.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $806.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.81 million.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth about $587,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

