Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

MD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $580.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. Pediatrix Medical Group has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $15.02.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

