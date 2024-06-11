QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QuantaSing Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 7th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for QuantaSing Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.68 million. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 79.30%.

Shares of QSG stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. QuantaSing Group has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QuantaSing Group stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of QuantaSing Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

