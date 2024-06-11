FY2024 Earnings Forecast for SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SaverOne 2014 in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for SaverOne 2014’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for SaverOne 2014’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.
SaverOne 2014 Stock Down 3.4 %
SVRE stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. SaverOne 2014 has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.
