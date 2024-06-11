Northland Capmk Comments on TeraWulf Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WULF. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

