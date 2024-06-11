National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £147.56 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew purchased 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 868 ($11.05) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($187.90).
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 7th, John Pettigrew bought 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,089 ($13.87) per share, for a total transaction of £152.46 ($194.14).
NG stock opened at GBX 869.20 ($11.07) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,030.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,039.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,448.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 889.40 ($11.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.59).
NG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.92) to GBX 1,125 ($14.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($16.94) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
