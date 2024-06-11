DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DDI. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of DDI opened at $12.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.78. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $514,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Featured Articles

