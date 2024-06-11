Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.83). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Get Our Latest Report on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,631,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after buying an additional 952,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 333,805 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.