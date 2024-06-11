Zacks Research Comments on MGIC Investment Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTG. UBS Group lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $20.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,047,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,183,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,174,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 1,019,759 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 30.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after acquiring an additional 985,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,389,000 after buying an additional 882,984 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.